Indiecast Reviews Soccer Mommy’s Third Album, ‘Sometimes, Forever ‘

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison quickly became one of the buzziest indie songwriters with her 2018 debut, existing at the nexus of ’90s indie, alt-rock, and 2010s DIY music. On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen discuss her new album, Sometimes, Forever, and debate whether it’s an instant Album Of The Year contender or if it missed the mark.

Along with discussing Soccer Mommy, Indiecast talks about news from arguably the two biggest names in music: Beyoncé and Drake. Both celebrities announced new albums just hours apart from each other, with Drake’s house-leaning Honestly, Nevermind debuting the next day.

In the Recommendation Corner this week, Ian tells listeners to check out Candy, a Richmond, VA metalcore band who have leveled up their music in recent years. Steven shouts out Kentucky songwriter S.G. Goodman, whose sophomore album Teeth Marks is out now.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 94 below, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com