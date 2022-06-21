Beyoncé Releases The New Single ‘Break My Soul,’ A Confident Anthem

After rebooting her social media profiles and sending fans into a frenzy over something called “Renaissance,” Beyoncé’s has just released a new song “Break My Soul,” which is a single from the forthcoming album of that title. It’s a confident, clubby anthem with inspiring lyrics: “Now I just fell in love / And I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive / Damn they work me so damn hard.” It previews a relentlessly catchy LP.

The track is four and a half minutes, giving enough time for fans to fully relish it. Her last full-length record was 2016’s iconic Lemonade, so this is a real treat. She also mentioned that Renaissance will be heavy on both country and dance tunes, and this single definitely proves the latter.

In a 2021 interview, Beyonce hinted at Rennaissance when she said discussed working on new music: “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Listen to “Break My Soul” above.