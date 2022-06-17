Yes, Drake has a new album out called Honestly, Nevermind. Yes, it’s a dance music album. And finally, yes, this is not what people were expecting when the Toronto rapper announced yesterday that a new album was coming at midnight. Folks expecting a hip-hop album have been sharing their thoughts, saying that it sounds like mall music, cracking jokes and dropping memes on Twitter en masse. It’s kinda gotten out of hand, as the names of mall stores like H&M, Forever 21, and Zara have been trending today.

But Drake cares not for you plebes. Last night, at what looks like a release party for Honestly, Nevermind, Drake addressed the haters in an Instagram video. “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good,” Drake said, as “Calling My Name” played in the club. “That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

Damn, son. This is the Drake ethos conveyed straight from the horse’s mouth. He has always been the alpha influencer, discovering what’s about to pop off before it does, dropping videos and album covers that he expects to turn into memes, and then watching it go. As for what’s next, on his new Table For One SiriusXM show, Drake already teased both a new poetry book and the next Scary Hours pack.