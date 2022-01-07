Indiecast Kicks Off The New Year By Answering Listener Questions

And just like that, the holiday break is over and it’s already time to get back into reviewing albums and hashing out trends. Steve and Ian are both back from vacation and not wasting any time, diving right into the story of the Eve 6 guy arguing online with Steve Albini about Counting Crows, a topic that sounds like it was created in a lab specifically for Indiecast. They also chat about newly released music by Father John Misty and Radiohead side project The Smile, and the first performance in four years by emo legends The Hotelier.

To kick off the new year, Steve and Ian are diving into the mailbag to answer some more questions from you, the Indiecast listener. Topics covered include: “whoacore,” non-western music coverage, and a true first for the show, a five-question “Remember Some Guys” pop quiz for Ian. What will he score? Listen to find out, and let’s all get excited for another great year of reviewing albums and hashing out trends.

