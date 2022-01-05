Father John Misty has been speaking in cryptic tongues as of late, posting peculiar Instagram clips and photos in the lead-up to the much-anticipated follow-up to his 2018 album, God’s Favorite Customer. And you gotta admit, the black and white vignettes that have dotted his feed have been alluring, to say the least, and have fit a unified aesthetic that evokes the style of Father John Misty auteur Josh Tillman.

While Tillman technically announced the release of Chloë And The Next 20th Century in a spoken-word vinyl that was mailed to fans, today he has officially announced the album via his Instagram, shared the tracklist and the video for the lead single, “Funny Girl.” The track is chock full of the FJM whimsy, with a throwback ballroom vibe. The video depicts a futuristic jellyfish drifting through a sepia-toned post-apocalyptic world (recency bias makes this jellyfish look like a sentinel from The Matrix at first glance.)

Among the items seen in an image of the album’s deluxe package posted by Pitchfork, is a version of the track “Buddy’s Rendezvous” by Lana Del Rey. The tracklist also confirms that the two tracks Tillman dropped last year, “To S.” and “To R.,” won’t appear on the album and are just one-off singles.

Watch the video for “Funny Girl” above and check out the Chloë And The Next 20th Century art and tracklist below.

1. “Chloë”

2. “Goodbye Mr. Blue”

3. “Kiss Me (I Loved You)”

4. “(Everything But) Her Love”

5. “Buddy’s Rendezvous”

6. “Q4”

7. “Olvidado (Otro Momento)”

8. “Funny Girl”

9. “Only A Fool”

10. “We Could Be Strangers”

11. “The Next 20th Century”

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.