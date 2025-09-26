Indiecast Talks About New Albums By Geese And Cate Le Bon

Steven and Ian begin with a quick Cinema-cast about the new Paul Thomas Anderson film, One Battle After Another, and how PTA is more like a great band than a great director. From there, they talk about the new Cate Le Bon record, Michaelangelo Dying, which is doing big numbers for Ian’s fantasy team. Then they pay tribute to Foxing, the great indie-emo band who announced their hiatus this week.

After that, they discuss Getting Killed, the brilliant new LP from Geese. Then they do a “yay or nay” segment on whether Frank Ocean will ever put out another album. In the mailbag, they discuss the protest singer Jesse Welles.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about the shoegaze band Total Wine and Steven talks about the British singer-songwriter Joanne Robertson.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 258 here