Indiecast On New Music From Haim And The Ultimate Indie Band

Steven and Ian open this week’s episode by addressing the confusing new slang about “reheating one’s nachos” as a metaphor for revisiting a signature style, used this week in reference to the new Lady Gaga album. They also talk about the new single from Haim, and what it portends for (presumably) their upcoming LP.

In the mailbag, they weigh possibilities of Indiecast merch and spend a ton of time contemplating their ultimate indie-rock all-star band, picking a singer, bassist, guitarist, drummer, and producer.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian goes for the latest from British pop-rock outfit Courting and Steven stumps for the new album from North Carolina alt-country band Fust.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 230 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.