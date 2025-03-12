It’s been five long years since Haim released the Album Of The Year-nominated Women In Music Pt. III. But on Wednesday (March 12), sisters Danielle, Alana, and Este Haim shared the first (Nicole Kidman meme-indebted) single from their still-unannounced new album. “Relationships,” produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle, begins with old-school record scratches before settling into a familiar, sleek groove.

Haim didn’t drop any information about their fourth album, other than a brief tease in the press release: “Relationships” is “a contrast to the forthcoming album’s Rock sound.” The capitalization is theirs.

In an interview with i-d timed to the release of “Relationships,” Alana said the new album is the “the closest we’ve ever gotten to how we wanted to sound.” She continued, “Coming into this album, it feels like all three of us are really in tune with what we want, and we’re not f*cking afraid to say like — I’m sorry, now I’m two beers in — if I want to f*ck somebody, I’ll f*ck in the way that I want to. I’m not gonna feel judged by it. If I wanna go on dates, if I wanna do whatever… Do whatever feels good to you.”

You can watch the video for “Relationships,” directed by Camille Summers-Valli, above.