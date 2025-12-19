Indiecast Hands Out The Yearly Indiecasties Awards

Steven and Ian begin with a quick Sportscast about the disastrous turn for Steven’s beloved Green Bay Packers. They also do some clarifications on last week’s year-end albums lists. After that, they discuss the future of the show and reveal that there won’t be any new episodes for the foreseeable future. Finally, they commence with the annual awarding of the Indiecasties.

