Steven and Ian kill some time at the start chatting about the return of Tobias Jesso Jr. and Steven’s recent list of the best 21st century indie-rock albums, which generated some buzz online. But they devote most of the episode discussing a full slate of new releases this week. First up is Lucy Dacus, who is back with a big new release on a major label. But is the album a major achievement? After that, they do quick hits on new albums from Destroyer, Deafheaven, and Perfume Genius. Have any of these veteran acts put out new work that matches their best? They report, you decide!

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the new release from indie-emo band Palmyra and Steven stumps for country singer Charley Crockett.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday.