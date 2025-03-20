Today (March 20) is a good day for fans of Texas-bred, Americana-adjacent musicians: Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett just announced they’re going on tour together, on a trek dubbed The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour.
Bridges and Crockett previously announced a Hollywood Bowl show set for June, and after that, the tour kicks off in August and hits 19 cities through to the end of September.
Ticket pre-sales start on March 25 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Bridges’ charity, The Big Good. More information about the tour is available on Bridges’ website.
Check out the tour dates below.
Leon Bridges And Charley Crockett’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour
06/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
08/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion !
08/27 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill !
08/28 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage !
08/30 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC !
08/31 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point !
09/01 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point !
09/04 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium @#
09/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center @
09/06 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront @
09/07 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion @
09/09 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center @
09/10 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park @
09/12 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater @
09/13 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium @
09/14 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre @
09/15 — Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound @
09/17 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater %
09/19 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP %
09/21 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %
09/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center %
! with Noeline Hofmann
@ with Reyna Tropical
# with Honky Tonkin’ In Queens
% with Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore