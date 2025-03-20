Today (March 20) is a good day for fans of Texas-bred, Americana-adjacent musicians: Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett just announced they’re going on tour together, on a trek dubbed The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour.

Bridges and Crockett previously announced a Hollywood Bowl show set for June, and after that, the tour kicks off in August and hits 19 cities through to the end of September.

Ticket pre-sales start on March 25 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a general on-sale on March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Bridges’ charity, The Big Good. More information about the tour is available on Bridges’ website.

Check out the tour dates below.