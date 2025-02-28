Indiecast Discuss New Albums By Sam Fender And Cheekface

Steven and Ian begin with a quick Sportscast on the Green Bay Packers proposing a ban on the Philadelphia Eagles’ signature play, the tush push, some truly tattletale behavior. They also check in on the Fantasy Albums Draft, which appears to be breaking Steven’s way. From there, they discuss the new album from Sam Fender, People Talking, and whether The War On Drugs now function as their own genre. They also review the latest from the LA band Cheekface.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian gives the nod to the stoner emo band Cloakroom while Steven stumps for the new album from Panda Bear.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 228 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.