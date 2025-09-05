Indiecast Reviews The New Big Thief Album

Steven and Ian begin with a cute story about Michael Stipe logging into Bluesky and clarifying commonly misstated lyrics for R.E.M.’s “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” the latest stop on the band’s world-class old-guy retirement. They also talk about news that Radiohead is going back on the road for the first time in seven years.

Steven also does a quick Sportscast on the Packers acquiring Micah Parsons, and what this means for the team’s Super Bowl chances. From there, they do an update on the Fantasy Albums Draft, which looks very close. Then they review the new Big Thief album, and discuss where one of the most acclaimed indie bands of recent years stands now. After that, they do a “yay or nay” segment on Slipknot.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talks about post-hardcore band La Dispute and Steven goes for ’90s-style country singer Zach Top.

