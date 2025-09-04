Big Thief Search For A New Sound On ‘Double Infinity’

When it comes to chemistry in indie rock, Big Thief is Alfred Nobel. It’s the No. 1 quality fans have zeroed in on from the beginning. I was first drawn to their magnetic camaraderie on 2016’s Masterpiece, which I adored for “the intangible feeling” of hearing skilled musicians come together and “become something greater than the sum of their parts.” Even Big Thief’s detractors have noted this unique closeness while mocking their polyamorous press photos, where they huddle together so tightly they resemble a literal four-headed creature.

Big Thief’s two frontline members, singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker and guitarist Buck Meek, were married briefly in the mid-2010s. But that romantic partnership was eventually overshadowed by the musical union formed with drummer James Krivchenia and bassist Max Oleartchik. As the band found its footing with 2017’s Capacity and the remarkable 2019 double shot of U.F.O.F. and Two Hands — and developed into a thrillingly adventurous, though occasionally haphazard, live act — each member stood out as an essential part of the overall whole. Their music was a delicate Jenga tower held in place by each well-placed piece. You could pick out the individual contributions, but Big Thief inhaled and exhaled as a singular organism. By 2022’s epochal Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, they could play the sound of the room as well as the songs themselves, as they invited the listener into a circle of friendship that felt uncommonly intimate.

But what happens when the circle is broken? That’s the dilemma of Double Infinity, their first album in three years and sixth LP overall. In 2024, they announced the departure of Oleartchik, a move they insisted was unrelated to the controversial booking (and subsequent cancelation) of two 2022 shows in the bassist’s hometown of Tel Aviv. In a recent interview with Vulture, they framed the separation more like a romantic breakup than a band PR decision. “There’ll never be anything like that again, like what we were,” Lenker admitted. Then she added, “We took a year alone and started dating.”

To carry over the metaphor, awkwardly: Big Thief have since transitioned to full-on musical bigamy. After trying to record as a trio, fruitlessly, they entered New York City’s Record Plant with a small army of collaborators, including 82-year-old ambient multi-instrumentalist Laraaji as well as several percussionists and backing singers, swelling their ranks to 13 musicians. (Joshua Crumbly is currently playing bass.) In the studio, they jammed for nine hours a day, and over the course of three weeks carved out nine songs. And those tracks ultimately diverged from their usual crunchy, folk-rock sound. Guitars were de-emphasized in the mix in favor of an amorphous wash of loops, samples, zither drones, and repetitive, mantra-like lyrical and melodic motifs.

It’s a marked reinvention that recalls bold pivots like R.E.M.’s late-’90s album Up, which also arrived after the departure of a core band member turned them into a three-piece augmented by auxiliary musicians. R.E.M. similarly attempted to push beyond their trademark folk rock by embracing decidedly non-folk-rock elements (drum machines, squawky synths, downbeat choruses).

On Double Infinity, Big Thief sound questing and expansive, purposely blurring instruments together to create gauzy soundscapes. It’s an ambitious, sumptuous, somewhat disorienting, and vaguely frustrating stew. In terms of sounding nothing like their previous albums, it is undoubtedly a progression. Whether it is an improvement (or up to their usual standards) is less definitive. I can admire certain parts of this record, but after playing it for weeks, I still can’t fully warm to it. It’s liquid-y and intangible, lacking the tactile flesh-and-blood sturdiness I expect from this band. It’s not a bad album by any means; It’s a solid effort that doesn’t come close to blowing me away, and I’m used to this band blowing me away. If Dragon felt like an epic bear hug, listening to Double Infinity is like trying, over and over, to embrace a cloud of dry-ice smoke.

There’s an interesting moment in that Vulture interview where they’re asked about whether they have “streamlined” their sound for a wider audience. An odd accusation given that Big Thief is, on record at least, literally larger than ever. “We got together in a room and jammed,” Lenker shot back, with palpable defensiveness. “Is that moneymaking?”