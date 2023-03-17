m83
Getty Image
Indie

Indiecast Reviews New Albums By M83 and 100 Gecs

In this week’s episode, Ian and I review new albums by M83 (which we like) and 100 Gecs (which we are mixed on but are intrigued about). But before that, we delve into the week’s biggest controversy: That tweet from a political writer about how The White Stripes would have been better with a more technically proficient drummer.

Now, this is obviously a bad take. But why do we get so upset about bad takes stated by random people we don’t know or care about? This is the mystery of social media — how does it warp our brains and goad us into arguing with ghosts? Perhaps this why the goddess Meg White has disappeared from this world in the first place, and is now enjoying a quiet life in retirement.

Later in the episode we take a deep dive into our mailbag to address questions about other important issues, including: Will Sufjan Stevens’ Illinois will work as a musical? What are the best ’90s rap skits? And why is it so hard to make a good music biopic?

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 130 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Artists To Refresh Your Spring Listening
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×