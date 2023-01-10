M83 (aka Anthony Gonzalez) officially announced that his new album, Fantasy, is dropping later this spring.
He unveiled the reveal by also releasing the lead single, “Oceans Niagara,” which offers listeners a psychedelic journey of synths and guitars. The music video for the song was directed by his brother Yann.
“I wanted to create this sense of friendship,” Anthony shared in a press statement. ” Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward, like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds.”
As for the rest of the forthcoming Fantasy album, he aimed to include a stronger lyrical presence — as an attempt to change the pace for a ninth studio release.
“I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” Anthony added. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before The Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”
Fans will soon get the opportunity to hear songs from the record live, as he also dropped dates for a new North American tour. Tickets go on sale starting January 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
Listen to “Oceans Niagara” above. Below, find the Fantasy album art and tracklist, as well as M83’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “Water Deep”
2. “Oceans Niagara”
3. “Amnesia”
4. “Us And The Rest”
5. “Earth To Sea”
6. “Radar, Far, Gone”
7. “Deceiver”
8. “Fantasy”
9. “Laura”
10. “Sunny Boy”
11. “Kool Nuit”
12. “Sunny Boy Part 2”
13. “Dismemberment Bureau”
04/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/11 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
04/13 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
04/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/15 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
04/16 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
04/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/22 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/28 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
04/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
05/08 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/14 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Fantasy is out 3/17 via Mute. Pre-order it here.