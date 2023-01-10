M83 (aka Anthony Gonzalez) officially announced that his new album, Fantasy, is dropping later this spring.

He unveiled the reveal by also releasing the lead single, “Oceans Niagara,” which offers listeners a psychedelic journey of synths and guitars. The music video for the song was directed by his brother Yann.

“I wanted to create this sense of friendship,” Anthony shared in a press statement. ” Listening to that song, I imagine people running, driving fast, or riding spaceships together. It’s this sense of going forward, like a magic potion that you take to discover new worlds.”

As for the rest of the forthcoming Fantasy album, he aimed to include a stronger lyrical presence — as an attempt to change the pace for a ninth studio release.

“I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” Anthony added. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before The Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”

Fans will soon get the opportunity to hear songs from the record live, as he also dropped dates for a new North American tour. Tickets go on sale starting January 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Listen to “Oceans Niagara” above. Below, find the Fantasy album art and tracklist, as well as M83’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Water Deep”

2. “Oceans Niagara”

3. “Amnesia”

4. “Us And The Rest”

5. “Earth To Sea”

6. “Radar, Far, Gone”

7. “Deceiver”

8. “Fantasy”

9. “Laura”

10. “Sunny Boy”

11. “Kool Nuit”

12. “Sunny Boy Part 2”

13. “Dismemberment Bureau”