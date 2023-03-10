On this week’s episode Ian and I covered a wide range of topics, like we always do. But we also acknowledged an obvious fact at the start: Neither one of us is as good at music criticism as Jamie Lee Curtis. Her idea to have more matinee concerts is brilliant. (At least I think so — Ian disagrees.)

In our mailbag, we address the state of bands performing on late night television. Doesn’t it seem like that golden era of a band killing it and then going viral with a late-night performance is over? It’s been a while since it happened, right? We also counted down some of our favorite performances, which I also recounted in this column from 2021.

Then we delved into the meat of the episode, which included a discussion about my recent Bruce Springsteen live experience; the controversy over The Weeknd’s new HBO show and whether he’s too big to cancel; the rumors about a possible reunion tour by The Hotelier; and the recent wave of dance-punk bands inspired by the mid-aughts, including Model/Actriz and The Dare.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian recommends the latest album by Slowthai, Ugly, while I give props to the brand new EP by Manchester Orchestra, The Valley Of Vision and the excellent new single by Ratboys, “Black Earth, WI.”

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 129 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.