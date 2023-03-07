Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘Bruce Springsteen, Do A F*cking Matinee’

Concerts: they sure do happen late! Unless you’re at a music festival, seeing a live music performance means, generally speaking, that you’re leaving the house around dinner time and you’ll want to just go home and crawl into a warm bed well before the encore. Count Jamie Lee Curtis among that crowd, as she just passionately called on some of the biggest names in live music to put on an afternoon concert.

In a red carpet interview at this past weekend’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, Curtis said, “I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2: do a matinee. Coldplay: do a matinee. What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it? Bruce Springsteen: do a f*cking matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days — pun intended — and do it at noon or 1 o’clock? 2 o’clock! 2 o’clock matinee! Theater in New York, 2 o’clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at 2 o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

Curtis is on an early-to-bed kick lately: Also on the Independent Spirit red carpet, Curtis said of skipping the upcoming Oscar nominees dinner, “Why? Because mommy goes to bed early. ‘Cause 7:30 is gonna be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There’s nothing good happening with me after 9 o’clock. Nothing. Zero!”

Meanwhile, at the awards, Curtis was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once, but the award went to co-star Ke Huy Quan. Everything Everywhere All At Once crushed it overall, taking home seven awards.

