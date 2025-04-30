Indigo De Souza named her 2023 album All Of This Will End, which is technically true. All of this will end, but until then, De Souza is going to keep making acclaimed, insightful music.

On Wednesday (April 23), De Souza announced that she has a new album, Precipice, coming out on July 25. “Life feels like always being on the edge of something without knowing what that something is,” she wrote in a statement. “Music gives me ways to harness that feeling. Ways to push forward in new directions.”

De Souza also shared the album’s uptempo first single, “Heartthrob,” which she wrote as “a way to help process something that is often hard to talk about — the harmful ways I’ve been taken advantage of in my physical memory. ‘Heartthrob’ is about harnessing anger, and turning it into something powerful and embodied. It’s about taking back my body and my experience. It’s a big f*ck you to the abusers of the world. A sarcastic, angry cry for all bodies that have ever been touched in harmful ways.”

You can listen to “Heartthrob” above, and check out the Precipice album cover and tracklist below.