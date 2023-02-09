Indigo De Souza’s 2021 album Any Shape You Take was a gorgeous, cathartic masterpiece through and through, not hesitating to dive headfirst into vulnerability or show frustration with a piercing scream. The Asheville, NC-based performer is back today with the announcement of the follow-up record, All Of This Will End, which comes with the sprawling single “Younger & Dumber.”

The song is as thoughtful and stunning as her material usually is; she proves her maturity more than ever, reflecting on her younger self. In a statement, she called it “a love letter to everyone’s inner child.” Read what she said below.

“‘Younger and Dumber’ is a flood beam of my emotional and spiritual human experience. My growing up defeated by a world brutally littered with trash, violence and grief, and somehow finding beauty, purpose, and boundless love existing in the same place. This song felt really emotionally intense for me when I wrote it. I was sitting in my house and it kind of flowed right to me as if it had already been written by some other force. A lot of the lyrics are a nod to the idea that your experiences make you who you are. I endured some heavy darkness and dysfunction when I was a teenager. But if I hadn’t been through those things, I wouldn’t be who I am now. When you’re young, you don’t know any better, but you learn from your experiences, and then you become somebody who’s been alive and learning. It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child. No one can prepare us for how insane it is to be alive. How many times we will have to rise from the ashes and what courage it will take.”

Listen to “Younger & Dumber” above, and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Time Back”

2. “You Can Be Mean”

3. “Losing”

4. “Wasting Your Time”

5. “Parking Lot”

6. “All Of This Will End”

7. “Smog”

8. “The Water”

9. “Always”

10. “Not My Body”

11. “Younger & Dumber”

All Of This Will End is out 4/28 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.