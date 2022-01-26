New York City indie staples Interpol have just wrapped up the recording of their 7th studio album. They worked with producers Flood & Moulder (of Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode production fame) on it in London. And while that’s due out in the near future, the trio has announced its first tour dates in over two years. The tour will take them from the US to Mexico and Europe. their primary support for the tour will be Tycho and Matthew Dear, with additional support from Dry Cleaning on their Mexico City date.

Check out Interpol’s full tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on January 28 here.

4/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum*

4/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

4/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre*

4/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

4/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

5/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom **

5/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

5/06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

5/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

5/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre*

5/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

5/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

5/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven

5/28 – Mexico City, MEX @ Palacio De Los Deportes****

6/08 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

6/09 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/11 – Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound

6/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds Festival

6/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

6/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

6/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

6/18 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

6/19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

*plus TYCHO and Matthew Dear

** Matthew Dear

****plus Dry Cleaning