Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was not only one of our Best Albums Of 2021, it also clocked in at number 11 on the The 2011 Uproxx Music Critics Poll where more than 200 music critics submitted their picks for the year’s best releases. Working with producers Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor on the album, it was definitely a turn towards rock and roll for the pop star that she totally dominated. Uproxx’s Caitlin White wrote that “Wading through pregnancy, misogyny, historical sexism, and so much more, this record crystallizes her sound in unexpectedly moving ways.”

Today, Halsey dropped the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Extended) version seemingly out of the sky. The new version features two juicy new tracks and they announced the release tweeting “The extended version of IICHLIWP is out now featuring the new and moody ethereal goodness that is “People Disappear Here” plus a @nineinchnails reimagined version of “Nightmare.””

The extended version of IICHLIWP is out now featuring the new and moody ethereal goodness that is “People Disappear Here” plus a @nineinchnails reimagined version of “Nightmare” ⚔️ https://t.co/SFFxC7VgSh — h (@halsey) January 3, 2022

As if the original “Nightmare” didn’t already provide a powerful enough jolt, the Nine Inch Nails version of “Nightmare — Reprise” features more live drums and cosmic effects that breathe new life into the anthemic jam. Meanwhile, “People Disappear Here” is written by the album’s super songwriting team of Halsey, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Greg Kurstin. Halsey sings of trying to escape an insidious web of existence that really feels like they’re channeling a desire to break free. The chaos of the song’s outro guitar and piano drive home those deep emotions.

Listen to “Nightmare — Reprise” above and “People Disappear Here” below.