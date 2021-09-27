Interpol have announced that they’re currently recording their seventh studio album. The new, currently untitled album will drop sometime next year via Matador. It follows 2018’s Marauder and will be produced with producers Flood & Moulder (Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins). “We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” Daniel Kessler said in a statement. “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

The seminal NYC rock post-punk act have already announced 2022 shows at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles headlining Just Like Heaven Fest, Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes, and a headlining set at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

“The root of this band has been playing live,” drummer Sam Fogarino told Uproxx in 2018. “When we write music at this point, it’s thoroughly opposite of what’s going on today in terms of popular music all across the board. We’re closer to operating like a band like Yes as opposed to Migos.”

He added, “If you go someplace you didn’t even really feel like going because you thought it was a good idea and then people don’t go there with you, then you’re a dumb ass.” Whereas, if you just go wherever your artistic muse really sincerely takes you, then, hey man, whether or not people come, at least you got somewhere honest and that still has integrity.”