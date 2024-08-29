The 2017 death of Chester Bennington essentially spelled the end of Linkin Park . Lately, though, there have been some murmurs about the band potentially making a comeback.

Is Linkin Park Reuniting?

On August 24, the band launched a 100-hour countdown, although it wasn’t clear what the countdown was for. Then, on August 28, the countdown reached 0, at which point is just reset and starting counting up from 0 instead of down to it. Shortly after, the band posted on social media, “It’s only a matter of time…”

Now, we’ve reached a new step. Today (August 29), the band shared a cropped image of an “LP” logo and wrote, “Be part of something. September 5th. LinkinPark.com.” Currently, the band’s website does not offer any clarity.

While this has all been happening, it was rumored that Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley would be joining Linkin Park, as he had an announcement of his own set for the same day as the end of Linkin Park’s countdown.

It turned out to just be a coincidence, though, as he explained, “I feel the need to dispel some current rumours. It’s been brought to my attention that many people think I could be joining a reuniting band. But I just want to say, despite popular belief, I am not joining Oasis… or Linkin Park. Or any other band for that matter. I have my own ‘tour and book’ announcement that I will now move to the end of the week, ahead of our US tour. I do look forward to seeing whatever both these amazing bands do in the future.”

So, ultimately, it remains to be seen what will come of Linkin Park, but we’ll presumably know more on September 5.