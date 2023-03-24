Ahead of Linkin Park celebrating Meteora‘s birthday with a special 20th Anniversary edition, they’ve dropped a new song, “Fighting Myself,” which had previously been unreleased.

Previously, they announced the version by sharing “Lost,” another unearthed song that includes vocals from the late lead singer, Chester Bennington. In the years since his passing, Mike Shinoda has continued to release solo material, including a Post Traumatic EP, and carry on the band’s legacy.

This new “Fighting Myself” features vocals from both Bennington and Shinoda, who described the song as a “definitive Linkin Park track” — complete with their emotional-but-hopeful rock sound. “Fighting myself I always lose,” Bennington sings in the chorus, giving fans and friends alike a guiding light through music once more.

“It’s a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness,” Shinoda previously said. “If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful.”

The band also prefaced celebrating Meteora by also honoring their record, Hybrid Theory, with a similar updated release and unreleased tracks.

Check out Linkin Park’s “Fighting Myself” above.

Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition is out 4/7 via Warner. Find more information here.

