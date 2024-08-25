Linkin Park has sent their fans into a spiral. Yesterday (August 24), the “Fighting Myself” musicians launched a 100-hour countdown (viewable here) on their official Instagram page.

After the band purposely left the upload vague, followers flooded the comment section with theories of what’s to come. The most popular guesses were tied to either a new single or full length studio album announcement. Other estimations were the long-awaited lead singer replacement since the band slammed the idea of using a Chester Bennington hologram.

View Linkin Park’s fan theories about the countdown below.

“There are too many rumors of a tour,” wrote one user.

“Is this the new upcoming album,” asked another.

“New singer announcement,” declared one fan.

“Countdown for an LP comeback to the stages,” chimed another.

“December 1st? This is ‘My December,'” chimed a user in reference to the band’s fan favorite track.

But there was an overwhelming guess that Linkin Park’s timer was connected with Rock Am Ring and Rock I’m Park festival 2025’s expected lineup reveal.