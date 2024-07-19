Jack White’s last album was 2022’s Entering Heaven Alive, which followed Fear Of The Dawn, released just a few months prior. Today, without warning or promotion, he released a follow-up — but here’s the catch: It’s only available on vinyl at his Third Man Records retail stores in Detroit, London, and Nashville.

According to photos shared by Third Man Records’ social pages, the album is either untitled, or title No Name, while fans online have begun sharing their impressions of the record on sites like Reddit, Instagram, and Twitter (sorry, Elon, “X” is a dumb name). Incidentally, Jack very recently denied that there was even a project in the works on Instagram, jokingly replying, “What album?” when a fan asked if they could expect a “snippet for the new album soon.”

Fortunately for fans who don’t live close to a Third Man Records location, it seems that copies of the new album are being included with deliveries for Vault members. Whether the album will receive a wider release in the future remains to be seen, but it’s still kind of a cool idea in an era when so much music is basically being given away to do just that, while keeping it exclusive.