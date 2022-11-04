Jack White is always up to something — whether that’s a new album, dyeing his hair blue, or building his own vinyl pressing plant. The rock icon is branching out even more as of late; it was just revealed that he’ll be in the forthcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

On Brian Koppelman’s podcast The Moment, Randall Poster was discussing Jason Isbell’s role in the movie (as The Playlist notes). “Yeah, he’s terrific in it,” he said. “Jason Isbell, Jack White, uh, oh, my god, who’s [that] famous blues harpist, older cat, it’s not Toots Thielemans — anyhow, there’s like four musicians in the movie that don’t play music.” Sturgill Simpson has been confirmed as well.

It was also recently revealed that the DC Comics character The Joker’s real name is Jack White. “An interesting note,” the White Stripes leader wrote on Instagram, “during the process of putting together the artwork for my album Fear Of The Dawn last year, I asked artist Rob Jones to communicate with the amazing DC comic artist Mikel Janin to see if he would be interested in a commission: illustrating me in the range of the style that he draws his version of The Joker for DC comics.”