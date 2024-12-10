It’s not typically news when a brother wishes his “big sister” a happy birthday, but The White Stripes duo Jack and Meg White aren’t your typical siblings. Mostly because they’re not actually siblings.

“HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY to my big sister, the great Meg White,” Jack wrote about his ex-wife on Instagram. “There’s only one of you Meggo, they broke the mold. You’re still inspiring people, including me. Love you so much.”

The last time Jack and Meg played together as The White Stripes was on the final episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien, in 2009. Their final proper concert was two years earlier, on July 31, 2007, during the Icky Thump tour.

Jack, who came to Meg’s defense last year when she was accused of being a “terrible” drummer in a viral tweet, addressed the possibility of The White Stripes reuniting. “I highly doubt that would ever be a thing,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’m not telling people what to think about The White Stripes. They can think whatever they want about it. But there is a case to be made that in a lot of ways, The White Stripes is Jack White solo. In a lot of ways. There’s only two people in the band. I was writing and producing and conducting. The melodies are coming from one person, the rhythm is coming from Meg.”

