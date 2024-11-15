Back in August, Jack White hit the road on an unofficial tour to promote his new album, No Name (which is what fans are calling it, since it seems not to have an actual title). At the time, the Detroit native joked(?) “we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started.”
Although he warned that the shows wouldn’t be announced very far in advance, it looks like tradition has won out (at least, temporarily) over his unconventional, fan-focused, but kind of confusing rollout. Today, he announced the official dates for the No Name tour, which is technically already underway, but will continue with a huge slate of shows in 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, and you can find more information here. See below for the tour dates.
Jack White 2024/2025 Tour Dates: No Name
11/14 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk*
11/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger*
11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital*
12/01 – Hong Kong@– Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival *
12/02 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam @ Capital Theatre *
12/05 – Brisbane, Australia@– Fortitude Music Hall
12/06 – Ballarat, Australia @ Civic Hall *
12/07 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel *
12/09 – Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
12/11 – Hobart, Australia @ Odeon Theatre
12/13 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
12/17 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall
02/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
02/07 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
02/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
02/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
02/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/10 – Hiroshima, Japan @ Blue Live Hiroshima
03/12 – Osaka, Japan @ Gorilla Hall
03/13 – Nagoya, Japan @ Diamond Hall
03/15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
03/17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
04/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
04/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
04/05 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
04/07 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/08 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Indoors)
04/12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
04/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
04/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/18 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
04/19 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
05/04 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/06 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/09 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
05/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn