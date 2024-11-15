Back in August, Jack White hit the road on an unofficial tour to promote his new album, No Name (which is what fans are calling it, since it seems not to have an actual title). At the time, the Detroit native joked(?) “we don’t know what to tell you but the tour already started.”

Although he warned that the shows wouldn’t be announced very far in advance, it looks like tradition has won out (at least, temporarily) over his unconventional, fan-focused, but kind of confusing rollout. Today, he announced the official dates for the No Name tour, which is technically already underway, but will continue with a huge slate of shows in 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, and you can find more information here. See below for the tour dates.