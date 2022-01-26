Earlier this month, Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono, a covers album curated by Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, was announced. He got a great roster of artists involved with the project, including David Byrne, Jay Som, Sharon Van Etten, The Flaming Lips, and Japanese Breakfast, that latter of whom shared her cover of “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” today. The cover lets Michelle Zauner’s vocals shine, as the lovely rendition features just vocals and piano.

Japanese Breakfast previously covered the song during her May 14, 2020 livestream concert, the proceeds from which benefited her touring band and crew.

Gibbard previously said of the project, “This is an artist whose output has run the gamut from avant-garde to bubblegum pop, often across a single album. For years, it has been my position that her songwriting has been criminally overlooked. She has consistently created melodies as memorable as those of best pop writers. As a lyricist, she has always written with poignance, sophistication and deep introspection. Some of her best songs have been covered and compiled here by a generation-spanning group of musicians for whom her work has meant so much. It is my sincere hope that a new crop of Yoko Ono fans fall in love with her songwriting due in some small part to this album we have put together.”

Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s cover of “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do” above.

Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono is out 2/18 via Canvasback Music/Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

