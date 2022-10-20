John Cale is back with the announcement of Mercy, his first new album of original songs in a decade. Today, he released the lead single “Story Of Blood,” which features the one and only indie singer Weyes Blood, who also has an LP arriving soon. She’s not the only guest on Mercy. It’ll also have Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, and Actress.

“I’d been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals,” the former Velvet Underground member said about deciding to work with her. “I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the ‘Swing your soul’ section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There’s even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico.”

Listen to “Story Of Blood” above. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Mercy” feat. Laurel Halo

2. “Marilyn Monroe’s Legs (Beauty Elsewhere)” feat. Actress

3. “Noise Of You”

4. “Story Of Blood” feat. Weyes Blood

5. “Time Stands Still” feat. Sylvan Esso

6. “Moonstruck (Nico’s Song)”

7. “Everlasting Days” feat. Animal Collective

8. “Night Crawling”

9. “Not The End Of The World”

10. “The Legal Status Of Ice” feat. Fat White Family

11. “I Know You’re Happy” feat. Tei Shi

12. “Out Your Window”

Mercy arrives 1/20 via Double Six / Domino. Pre-order it here.