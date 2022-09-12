When Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering released her breakthrough 2019 album, Titanic Rising, it was meant to be the first in a three-part trilogy of albums. Now the trilogy will have it’s second installment, with the announcement of the next Weyes Blood album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.
Due out on November 18th, the new album was produced by Mering along with Jonathan Rado of Foxygen and Rodaidh McDonald. It will feature appearances from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, and harpist Mary Lattimore. Where Titanic Rising was about “impending doom,” And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about finding a way out of a world that has become increasingly dictated by technological whim. Mering explained in a letter to fans, that the gorgeously flowing lead single, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” is a, “Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings, and the fraying of our social fabric.”
Along with the single. Weyes Blood has also announced the In Holy Flux Tour for 2023, as well as an additional LA stop in 2022.
Listen to “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow below, as well as Weyes Blood’s 2023 In Holy Flux Tour dates.
1. “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”
2. “Children Of The Empire”
3. “Grapevine”
4. “God Turn Me Into A Flower”
5. “Hearts Aglow”
6. “And In The Darkness”
7. “Twin Flame”
8. “In Holy Flux”
9. “The Worst Is Done”
10. “A Given Thing”
12/08/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/09/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
01/28/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
01/30/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns
01/31/2023– Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
02/01/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
02/03/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
02/04/2023 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/05/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
02/06/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02/08/2023 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
02/09/2023 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
02/10/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU
02/12/2023– Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/13/2023 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/14/2023 — Brighton, UK @ CHALK
02/22/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
02/23/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/24/2023 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
02/25/2023 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/27/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/28/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/03/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale
03/07/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/08/2023 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/10/2023 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/11/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/13/2023 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
03/14/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/15/2023 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
03/17/2023 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/18/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/19/2023 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
03/21/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/23/2023 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
03/25/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/28/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/29/2023 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/31/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/01/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
04/02/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out 11/18 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.