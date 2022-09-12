When Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering released her breakthrough 2019 album, Titanic Rising, it was meant to be the first in a three-part trilogy of albums. Now the trilogy will have it’s second installment, with the announcement of the next Weyes Blood album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

Due out on November 18th, the new album was produced by Mering along with Jonathan Rado of Foxygen and Rodaidh McDonald. It will feature appearances from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy, Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin, and harpist Mary Lattimore. Where Titanic Rising was about “impending doom,” And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about finding a way out of a world that has become increasingly dictated by technological whim. Mering explained in a letter to fans, that the gorgeously flowing lead single, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” is a, “Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings, and the fraying of our social fabric.”

Along with the single. Weyes Blood has also announced the In Holy Flux Tour for 2023, as well as an additional LA stop in 2022.

Listen to “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow below, as well as Weyes Blood’s 2023 In Holy Flux Tour dates.

1. “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”

2. “Children Of The Empire”

3. “Grapevine”

4. “God Turn Me Into A Flower”

5. “Hearts Aglow”

6. “And In The Darkness”

7. “Twin Flame”

8. “In Holy Flux”

9. “The Worst Is Done”

10. “A Given Thing”

12/08/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/09/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

01/28/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

01/30/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Berns

01/31/2023– Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

02/01/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

02/03/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

02/04/2023 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/05/2023 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

02/06/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/08/2023 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

02/09/2023 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

02/10/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ QMU

02/12/2023– Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02/13/2023 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/14/2023 — Brighton, UK @ CHALK

02/22/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/23/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

02/24/2023 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/25/2023 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/27/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/28/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/03/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/05/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale

03/07/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/08/2023 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/10/2023 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/11/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/13/2023 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

03/14/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/15/2023 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

03/17/2023 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/18/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/19/2023 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

03/21/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/23/2023 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

03/25/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/28/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/29/2023 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/31/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/01/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

04/02/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out 11/18 via Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here.