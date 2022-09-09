Johnny Lydon
John Lydon Shares A Statement About Queen Elizabeth’s Death And The Internet Is Confused

John Lydon, former Sex Pistols singer and current Public Image Ltd. bandleader, is often in the news for weird reasons. When he announced that he was a Trump supporter, punks everywhere were confused and disillusioned. He has once again sent a wave of bafflement through the community after paying respects to the Queen after she passed yesterday, September 8, and social media erupted with reactions.

In a statement on his website, he wrote, “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. Send her victorious.” He sent out a tweet with that caption as well, and it received as many quote-tweets as retweets, with people expressing their confusion.

Sex Pistols are known best for their classic album Never Mind The Bullocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols, which was their only studio LP but changed the direction of punk music and influenced the following generations of bands to come. It crashed with heavy riffs and fast rhythms while Lydon — who called himself Johnny Rotten — yelped anti-establishment quips: “God save the queen / The fascist regime / They made you a moron / A potential H bomb,” he spewed on “God Save The Queen.” “God save the queen / She’s not a human being / and There’s no future / And England’s dreaming.”

Many are accusing him of being a sellout, others are complaining that he’s old, and some say he was never a true punk to begin with. Check out some reactions below.

