Queen Elizabeth II
People Around The World React — Not Always Nicely — To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 86, after a monumental 70-year reign.

The Queen’s coronation in 1952 became the first televised coronation in British history. Obviously, she had lived through various historical moments that have been chronicled in various television shows and movies, such as The Crown, Spencer, and The Queen. The Queen has been portrayed by various high-profile actresses over the years, including Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Emma Thompson.

Many took to the internet to share thoughts, memories, and various chaotic responses to her death. Britain’s favorite bear Paddington even honored the Queen, as the two shared marmalade sandwiches earlier this year to celebrate the Queen’s platinum Jubilee, a ceremony that commemorated her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Her last public statement was from the event this past spring: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.” She will be succeeded by her son, Prince Charles.

Various celebrities and British icons have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the Queen and her legacy:

Other people on social media were, surprisingly, less delicate about the situation.

