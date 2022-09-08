Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 86, after a monumental 70-year reign.

The Queen’s coronation in 1952 became the first televised coronation in British history. Obviously, she had lived through various historical moments that have been chronicled in various television shows and movies, such as The Crown, Spencer, and The Queen. The Queen has been portrayed by various high-profile actresses over the years, including Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Emma Thompson.

Many took to the internet to share thoughts, memories, and various chaotic responses to her death. Britain’s favorite bear Paddington even honored the Queen, as the two shared marmalade sandwiches earlier this year to celebrate the Queen’s platinum Jubilee, a ceremony that commemorated her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Her last public statement was from the event this past spring: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign.” She will be succeeded by her son, Prince Charles.

Various celebrities and British icons have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to the Queen and her legacy:

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her. She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming I Say A Little Prayer as a favorite. Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 8, 2022

Our condolences, Rest In Peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 🕊 https://t.co/PF1FGyJ7BC — Funko (@OriginalFunko) September 8, 2022

As people gathered to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace. The queen died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. https://t.co/H7ef5Fq9wG pic.twitter.com/4EDG6XIkMr — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2022

President Biden: "We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2022

Long lived the Queen–but much longer lives her legacy. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) September 8, 2022

The United States Soccer Federation pays its deepest respect to the legacy and memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To her family and the people of Great Britain, we wish you peace, strength and comfort. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) September 8, 2022

Other people on social media were, surprisingly, less delicate about the situation.

the queen had a good run. 96 years. two emmys. an oscar nod. 7 gold records. lead the league in rushing yards. can do a one-hand push-up. 58 confirmed kills. not a bad legacy. respect. — john (@johnsemley3000) September 8, 2022

I’m no fan of The Queen but meeting Liz Truss and then immediately dying is a move I respect. — 𝕻𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖕 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙 (@papasombra) September 8, 2022

Good morning. The queen is dead. pic.twitter.com/VITkz8jlrj — This Machine Kills Transphobes (@AvatarMoonlily) September 8, 2022

The Queen's death could create one of the worst weeks ever on here. British people debasing themselves, 600-tweet colonialism threads, men in hats on horses on TV. A grief bomb followed by a magnitude 8 takequake resulting in an outbreak of mass amateur historianism. Be careful. — Paul Ford (@ftrain) September 8, 2022

British people today pic.twitter.com/lVjlcJaRq6 — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) September 8, 2022

Please be respectful when talking about the Queen. She was a head of state, a monarch, a mother to multiple pedophiles and most importantly a devoted cousin to her husband — gaming disorder pawg (@roun_sa_ville) September 8, 2022

Based on what i know about royal succession, I’d say London is prob 2-3 weeks away from being swallowed by the fire of Meghan Markle’s dragons — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) September 8, 2022

If you’re in line for the throne, STAY IN LINE. — ember loves bay ridge (@embernic) September 8, 2022

you’re laughing. the queen’s never gonna know if her fantastic four fancast came true and you’re laughing — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) September 8, 2022

At least Queen Elizabeth got to see the Better Call Saul finale — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) September 8, 2022

olivia colman is being called to set as we speak — 👨🏻‍💻 (@naurveen) September 8, 2022