Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds announced the album Mutiny After Midnight last month, setting it for a March 13 release. Interestingly, Johnny (a new moniker of Sturgill Simpson) decided to release the project only on physical formats: vinyl, CD, and cassette tape. But, ahead of that release, they’ve actually shared it online first, as a sort of “accident.”

Currently, the whole album is available on YouTube as a single 45-minute upload. They shared the news in an Instagram Story, writing, “Ooops,.mighta just posted the whole f*k’n album on YouTube….for the real ones.”

Johnny previously shared a statement about the album, saying:

“This is a new and very different Atlantic Records than my last go-around. Mostly, I’m very excited and honored to be working with my dear friend Ian Cripps, and to finally bring to fruition a vision we initially shared together over ten years ago. I wrote words to what is happening in the world and my life in real time, and played with a group of musicians I deeply love and respect. Together, we made an album that is very fun and will hopefully offer some relief from darkness in the world.”

Listen to Mutiny After Midnight above.