Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds announced the album Mutiny After Midnight last month, setting it for a March 13 release. Interestingly, Johnny (a new moniker of Sturgill Simpson) decided to release the project only on physical formats: vinyl, CD, and cassette tape. But, ahead of that release, they’ve actually shared it online first, as a sort of “accident.”
Currently, the whole album is available on YouTube as a single 45-minute upload. They shared the news in an Instagram Story, writing, “Ooops,.mighta just posted the whole f*k’n album on YouTube….for the real ones.”
Johnny previously shared a statement about the album, saying:
“This is a new and very different Atlantic Records than my last go-around. Mostly, I’m very excited and honored to be working with my dear friend Ian Cripps, and to finally bring to fruition a vision we initially shared together over ten years ago. I wrote words to what is happening in the world and my life in real time, and played with a group of musicians I deeply love and respect. Together, we made an album that is very fun and will hopefully offer some relief from darkness in the world.”
Listen to Mutiny After Midnight above.
Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds’ Mutiny After Midnight Album Cover Artwork
Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds’ Mutiny After Midnight Tracklist
1. “Make America Fuk Again”
2. “Excited Delirium”
3. “Don’t Let Go”
4. “Stay On That”
5. “Viridescent”
6. “Situation”
7. “Venus”
8. “Everyone Is Welcome”
9. “Ain’t That A Bitch”
Mutiny After Midnight is out 3/13 via High Top Mountain Records/Atlantic Outpost. Find more information here.