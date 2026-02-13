2024 saw the release of Passage du Desir, the debut album attributed to Johnny Blue Skies, an alter-ego of Sturgill Simpson. Now, he’s going all in on the moniker: A new press release doesn’t even mention Simpson’s real name. As for the purpose of that release, today (February 13), the band Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds has announced Mutiny After Midnight, a new album.

The project sees Simpson/Johnny Blue Skies return to Atlantic for his first time since 2016’s A Sailor’s Guide To Earth. In a statement, Johnny Blue Skies says of the label relationship and of the new album:

“This is a new and very different Atlantic Records than my last go-around. Mostly, I’m very excited and honored to be working with my dear friend Ian Cripps, and to finally bring to fruition a vision we initially shared together over ten years ago. I wrote words to what is happening in the world and my life in real time, and played with a group of musicians I deeply love and respect. Together, we made an album that is very fun and will hopefully offer some relief from darkness in the world.”

He adds, “There’s a simple goal we as a band set out to achieve: to make a dance record.”

No songs from Mutiny After Midnight have been shared yet, perhaps related to the fact that the project is set to be released only via vinyl, CD, and cassette. For now, check out the cover art and tracklist below.