It’s been about four years since Joyce Manor‘s last album, Million Dollars To Kill Me. Since then, they’ve reworked old material and dug up unreleased songs with Songs From Northern Torrance, as well as remade their crashing 2011 self-titled debut in honor of its ten-year anniversary. Today, they’ve finally returned with brand new music, announcing their sixth studio album 40 Oz. To Fresno. The single “Gotta Let It Go” is out today.
“Gotta Let It Go” is an invigorating, building anthem that shows frontman Barry Johnson using his voice to his advantage by yelling, singing, and even coming close to screaming. 40 Oz. To Fresno was produced by Rob Schnapf, who also produced Cody, and the band recruited Motion City Soundtrack’s Tony Thaxton on the drums.
“This album makes me think of our early tours, drinking a 40 in the van on a night drive blasting Guided By Voices and smoking cigarettes the whole way to Fresno,” Johnson stated.
Watch the video for the searing “Gotta Let It Go” above. Check out the 40 Oz. To Fresno artwork and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
1. “Souvenir”
2. “NBTSA”
3. “Reason To Believe”
4. “You’re Not Famous Anymore”
5. “Don’t Try”
6. “Gotta Let It Go”
7. “Dance With Me
8. “Did You Ever Know”
9. “Secret Sisters”
04/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
04/13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal OakMusic Theater
04/16 — Chicago, IL @ Radius
04/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
04/20 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head
04/22 — NYC @ Terminal 4
04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/26 — Richmond, VA @ The National
04/27 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/29 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock
04/30 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/03 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
05/04 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
05/06 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine
05/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/10 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
05/11 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
40 Oz. To Fresno is out 6/10 via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.