It’s been about four years since Joyce Manor‘s last album, Million Dollars To Kill Me. Since then, they’ve reworked old material and dug up unreleased songs with Songs From Northern Torrance, as well as remade their crashing 2011 self-titled debut in honor of its ten-year anniversary. Today, they’ve finally returned with brand new music, announcing their sixth studio album 40 Oz. To Fresno. The single “Gotta Let It Go” is out today.

“Gotta Let It Go” is an invigorating, building anthem that shows frontman Barry Johnson using his voice to his advantage by yelling, singing, and even coming close to screaming. 40 Oz. To Fresno was produced by Rob Schnapf, who also produced Cody, and the band recruited Motion City Soundtrack’s Tony Thaxton on the drums.

“This album makes me think of our early tours, drinking a 40 in the van on a night drive blasting Guided By Voices and smoking cigarettes the whole way to Fresno,” Johnson stated.

Watch the video for the searing “Gotta Let It Go” above. Check out the 40 Oz. To Fresno artwork and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Souvenir”

2. “NBTSA”

3. “Reason To Believe”

4. “You’re Not Famous Anymore”

5. “Don’t Try”

6. “Gotta Let It Go”

7. “Dance With Me

8. “Did You Ever Know”

9. “Secret Sisters”

04/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

04/13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/15 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal OakMusic Theater

04/16 — Chicago, IL @ Radius

04/18 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

04/20 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head

04/22 — NYC @ Terminal 4

04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/26 — Richmond, VA @ The National

04/27 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/29 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

04/30 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/03 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

05/04 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

05/06 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine

05/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/10 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

05/11 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

40 Oz. To Fresno is out 6/10 via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.