Joyce Manor Shared Their Bubbly And Fuzzy New Single ‘Silly Games’

Getty Image

On September 21, acclaimed indie rockers Joyce Manor will drop their fifth studio album Million Dollars To Kill Me. They’ve already given their fans a small taste of what they can expect from their latest project, via the single “Think I’m Still In Love With You,” that dropped last month, and now they’ve decided to share another one.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Titled “Silly Games,” the bands new song is a bubbly pop composition that’s been dirtied up a bit thanks to a well-placed array of fuzzed out guitar melodies. The new single really represents the compelling duality of Joyce Manor in such a dynamic way and shows why they’ve cultivated such a devoted following over the past decade.

Joyce Manor’s new album Million Dollars To Kill Me is set to drop on September 21 via Epitaph. The band is also set to kick off a new tour that begins on October 9 in Woodstock, NY. You can check the full list of dates below.

10/9/2018 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony

10/10/2018 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/11/2018 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/12/2018 — Asbury Park,NJ @ Asbury Lanes

10/13/2018 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/14/2018 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/16/2018 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

10/17/2018 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/18/2018 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/19/2018 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/20/2018 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/22/2018 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

10/23/2018 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10/24/2018 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

10/26/2018 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/27/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue

10/28/2018 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/30/2018 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/31/2018 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

11/1/2018 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/3/2018 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

1/19/2019 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

1/22/2019 — Dallas, TX @ Trees

1/23/2019 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

1/24/2019 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

1/25/2019 — New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA

1/26/2019 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

1/27/2019 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

1/29/2019 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

1/30/2019 — Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theater

1/31/2019 — Jacksonville, FL @ 1904

2/1/2019 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

2/2/2019 — Charlotte, NC @ Amo’s Southend

2/3/2019 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East