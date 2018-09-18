Joyce Manor Shared Their Bubbly And Fuzzy New Single ‘Silly Games’

On September 21, acclaimed indie rockers Joyce Manor will drop their fifth studio album Million Dollars To Kill Me. They’ve already given their fans a small taste of what they can expect from their latest project, via the single “Think I’m Still In Love With You,” that dropped last month, and now they’ve decided to share another one.
Titled “Silly Games,” the bands new song is a bubbly pop composition that’s been dirtied up a bit thanks to a well-placed array of fuzzed out guitar melodies. The new single really represents the compelling duality of Joyce Manor in such a dynamic way and shows why they’ve cultivated such a devoted following over the past decade.
Joyce Manor’s new album Million Dollars To Kill Me is set to drop on September 21 via Epitaph. The band is also set to kick off a new tour that begins on October 9 in Woodstock, NY. You can check the full list of dates below.
10/9/2018 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony
10/10/2018 — Boston, MA @ Royale
10/11/2018 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/12/2018 — Asbury Park,NJ @ Asbury Lanes
10/13/2018 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/14/2018 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/16/2018 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
10/17/2018 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/18/2018 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/19/2018 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/20/2018 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/22/2018 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
10/23/2018 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
10/24/2018 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
10/26/2018 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/27/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue
10/28/2018 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux
10/30/2018 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
10/31/2018 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
11/1/2018 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/3/2018 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
1/19/2019 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
1/22/2019 — Dallas, TX @ Trees
1/23/2019 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
1/24/2019 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
1/25/2019 — New Orleans, LA @ The Republic NOLA
1/26/2019 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
1/27/2019 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
1/29/2019 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
1/30/2019 — Lake Park, FL @ Kelsey Theater
1/31/2019 — Jacksonville, FL @ 1904
2/1/2019 — Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
2/2/2019 — Charlotte, NC @ Amo’s Southend
2/3/2019 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
No AZ is sad.