Punk-rock favorites Joyce Manor are back: The group hadn’t released new music in three years, but they changed that today (August 18) with “All My Friends Are So Depressed.” The band cites The Smiths as one of the inspirations behind the song, and it’s easy to hear that.

The band’s Barry Johnson says in a statement:

“The first line I came up with for this song was ‘lord above in a Tecate truck’ after passing a Tecate delivery truck with Jesus sh*t all over it on the freeway driving back to Long Beach after a show in Fresno. While searching for a line that rhymed with ‘lord above in a Tecate truck’ I came up with ‘why even exist? Who gives a f*ck!?’ and the concept of ‘All My Friends Are So Depressed’ was born. It’s kind of my take on what I imagine Lana Del Rey lyrics are like. Instead of icy, detached cool 50’s Americana, it’s all dirty shag carpet, bong rips, Peter Frampton Comes Alive, key lime pie and suicidal ideations. My flow was inspired by 100 Gecs who I was listening to a concerning amount in 2023 (Much respect to Dylan and Laura, please take us on tour). Musically, we were drawing from The Libertines, Tiger Army, X, and The Smiths… obviously.”

Watch the “All My Friends Are So Depressed” video above and find Joyce Manor’s upcoming tour dates below.