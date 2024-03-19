Since reuniting, The Gaslight Anthem’s newest releases have been setting fierce little fires across the rock scene. The group’s latest album, History Books, burns the hottest among them all, according to fans and frontman Brian Fallon alike.

Considering the project was released in October 2023, you’d think the group will be wrapping up their time on the road soon. If you did, you’d be wrong. In fact, on March 18, the musicians took to Instagram to reveal a whole new set of dates for the summer, including an appearance at Sea.Hear.Now Festival. Beginning in July, The Gaslight Anthem will kick off the North American run of the tour. Across the 27-date schedule, musicians Joyce Manor, The Dirty Nil, and Pinkshift will serve as special guests.

The wing doesn’t start until July 26, but the presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Those without the presale code must wait until the general sale starts on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. (local). Find more information here.

Below, you can view the complete tour schedule along with its official poster.