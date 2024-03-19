Since reuniting, The Gaslight Anthem’s newest releases have been setting fierce little fires across the rock scene. The group’s latest album, History Books, burns the hottest among them all, according to fans and frontman Brian Fallon alike.
Considering the project was released in October 2023, you’d think the group will be wrapping up their time on the road soon. If you did, you’d be wrong. In fact, on March 18, the musicians took to Instagram to reveal a whole new set of dates for the summer, including an appearance at Sea.Hear.Now Festival. Beginning in July, The Gaslight Anthem will kick off the North American run of the tour. Across the 27-date schedule, musicians Joyce Manor, The Dirty Nil, and Pinkshift will serve as special guests.
The wing doesn’t start until July 26, but the presale will begin on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Those without the presale code must wait until the general sale starts on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. (local). Find more information here.
Below, you can view the complete tour schedule along with its official poster.
The Gaslight Anthem’s 2024 Summer Tour Dates: History Books Tour
07/26 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom +
07/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union +
07/28 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House +
07/30 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo +
07/31 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property +
08/02 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield +
08/03 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues – Anaheim +
08/04 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park +
08/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +
08/09 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +
08/10 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +
08/11 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues – Dallas +
08/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ‡
08/14 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ‡
08/16 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage ‡
08/18 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ‡
08/20 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ‡
08/21 — New York, NY @ Central Park ‡
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ‡
08/24 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre ‡
08/25 — Toronto, ON @ History ‡
08/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center ‡
08/29 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Indoors ‡
08/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis ‡
08/31 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Hall ‡
09/01 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ‡
09/15 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now † (SOLD OUT)
† festival appearance, + with Joyce Manor and The Dirty Nil, ‡ with Joyce Manor and Pinkshift