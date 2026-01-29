Uproxx’s Joypocalypse Explains Why Melvins Deserve More Credit

Melvins were a key force in rock music beginning in the ’80s. Specifically, their influence on grunge and sludge metal is incalculable. Despite forming in 1983, they’re still around today, and so are legions of artists who took inspiration from their distinct sound.

As Uproxx’s Joypocalypse notes, Melvins are one of those bands where hearing them makes you realize how much music traces back to them.

She says:

“They slowed everything down from the typical ’80s hardcore punk speed, incorporating heavier riffs and grittier tones. With this shift, they were laying the groundwork for sludge, but also shaping the sound of grunge. Through the ’80s and ’90s, their sound continued to get more heavy and intricate. But the thing about the Melvins is they have such a talent for innovating and exploring different sounds. So sometimes, and occasionally on the same album, you’ll hear them jump between noise, metal, ambient, and sometimes something unexplainably bizarre. Despite their impact, feel like the Melvins are a band that get overlooked from time to time, but I’ve been hooked since the first time I heard them.”

She concludes, “Bullhead is my personal all-time favorite album. I think from top to bottom, it’s a no-skip, but they are a band with a lengthy discography.”

