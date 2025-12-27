When hearing their band name, it’s immediately clear that Viagra Boys are here to have a good time. They offered further evidence of that earlier this year with the title of their 2025 album, the more email-spam-filter-friendly Viagr Aboys. Silliness aside, though, Viagra Boys are also just pumping out the jams in a strong way, delivering a handful of well-received albums since their 2018 debut Street Worms.

As Uproxx’s Joypocalypse puts it in a new video, post-punk can be fun and humorous, and Viagra Boys do a great job at demonstrating this by not taking themselves too seriously.

She says:

“Very danceable and chaotic, Viagra Boys’ satire paired with the saxophones and the weird grooves bring something to the table that I didn’t know was missing. They also just have a very unique approach with their very over-the-top nature. It definitely presents in more than one way, one of them being their love for playing characters in their music, like conspiracy guys and macho idiots, showing you with these characters how ridiculous power obsession and toxic masculinity sound. They’re just really capable of bringing that humor, groove, and irony without losing their critique, which isn’t easy.”

Joy concludes, “Keeping that humor but also getting your point across is a talent, one that Viagra Boys definitely have.”

