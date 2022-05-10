Julia Jacklin 2019’s emotional opus Crushing distinguished her from her peers like Phoebe Bridgers and Angel Olsen and proved her as a singular, marvelous voice in indie music. The Australian singer seems to effortlessly evoke heartbreak with every incisive line she lulls with passion and vulnerability; the album opener “Body” showcased her knack for storytelling, while the hit “Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You” displayed the power of her straightforward honesty in her public reckoning.

So, it’s a big deal to have her back with the just-announced album Pre Pleasure arriving this summer; The lead single “Lydia Wears A Cross” is out today, and watches her trade in her signature acoustic guitar for some pulsating synths.

“The song is about a lot of things but mainly being a 7yr old Jesus Christ Superstar fanatic attending catholic school trying to figure out which way is up,” Jacklin said about the new single. “The music video was filmed by my constant collaborator and friend Nick Mckk at Splitpoint lighthouse. I played a show close by recently and asked on stage if anyone could let me film inside. Someone in the crowd knew a guy and that was it. The rest was filmed in the streets of Northcote, Melbourne.”

Listen to “Lydia Wears A Cross” above. Check out the Pre Pleasure artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Lydia Wears A Cross”

2. “Love, Try Not To Let Go”

3. “Ignore Tenderness”

4. “I Was Neon”

5. “Too In Love To Die”

6. “Less Of A Stranger”

7. “Moviegoer”

8. “Magic”

9. “Be Careful With Yourself”

10. “End Of A Friendship”

Pre Pleasure is out 8/26 via Polyvinyl Record Co. Pre-order it here.