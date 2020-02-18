While The National have been around for nearly 20 years, they aren’t planning on taking it easy any time soon. In 2019, the group released the record I Am Easy To Find. Along with the record’s release, the group unveiled a concert film, performed on many late-night talk shows, and even made a cameo in the Netflix movie Between Two Ferns. After a busy year, the group is preparing to embark on a world tour.

Though The National previously shared a handful of Japanese and Australian shows with Phoebe Bridgers, the band has announced they will also be returning to North America. The National will make several stops across the US and Canada and will be supported by Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten, and Julia Jacklin.

Check out The National’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/17 — Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity *

03/18 — Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity *

03/21 — Perth, AU @ Freemantle Arts Centre *

03/22 — Perth, AU @ Freemantle Arts Centre *

03/24 — Sydney, AU @ ICC *

03/25 — Sydney, AU @ ICC *

03/27 — Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall *

03/28 — Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall *

03/30 — Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre *

03/31 — Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre *

04/01 — Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre *

04/03 — Auckland, NZ @ ASB Aotea Centre *

04/04 — Auckland, NZ @ ASB Aotea Centre *

07/15 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum~

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field ~

07/21 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre ~

07/23 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre ~

07/25 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheatre ~

07/26 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden ~

07/29 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts +

07/30 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl %

07/31 — Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest +

08/01 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang +

* with Phoebe Bridgers

~ with Lucy Dacus

+ with Julia Jacklin

% with Sharon Van Etten