Last week, Phoebe Bridgers released “Sidelines,” a song that whipped fans into such a frenzy that they crashed her website shortly after the news broke. However, the song also came with an indication that 2022 would be a relatively quiet year for Bridgers, as press materials noted, “This will be the only original new song from Bridgers this year.” Now, though, it looks like Bridgers is open to changing her mind about that.

In a recent interview, with KROQ at Coachella last weekend, Bridgers was asked if “Sidelines” will in fact be her only new song of the year and she responded, “Uh, who knows, actually. I try to do things that are exciting, so I never really know what I’m gonna do.” She jokingly added, “Dropping a mixtape tomorrow.”

She also said of how the song came about, “[Marshall Vore] had this like love song idea… he sent it to me right in the beginning of the pandemic. I was like, ‘This is insane.’ Was so obsessed with it, was playing it all the time in the house. And then when the show asked me to make something, I was like, ‘But I don’t have anything that fits.’ And Marshall was like, ‘What about that ‘Sidelines’ one?’ I was like, ‘What?!’ So we re-wrote some of it and re-recorded it and changed some stuff around, and it just kind of magically fit and was exactly what I wanted.”

Check out the interview above.