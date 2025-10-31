Julia Wolf released a new album, Pressure, earlier this year, but she’s not done with the project yet: Out of nowhere today (October 31), Wolf surprise-released 2MUCHPRESSURE, a new remix EP, led by producer duo 2DUMB, that re-works seven songs from the original album.

In a statement, Wolf says of the EP, “When I first heard the remix 2DUMB did on tiktok, I immediately knew I needed them to make more remixes! And to be able to get two of my favorite artists BBY GOYARD and cr1tter on was an even better bonus!”

She previously said of the original album, “I wasn’t feeling seen or accepted. So I wanted this album to really express the emotions that came with that: the soft doubt, the lack of confidence, the comparing myself to literally everyone that breathes. This was my chance to really lay it all out and be the most honest I’ve ever been.”

Listen to “Kill You Off (2DUMB remix Feat. BBY GOYARD)” above and find the 2MUCHPRESSURE cover art and tracklist below, along with Wolf’s upcoming tour dates.