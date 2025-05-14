Did you know that of the 100 most-streamed songs on Spotify, only three were released in the 1990s? The complete list: “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana (2.4 billion), “Wonderwall” by Oasis (2.3 billion), and “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls (2.3 billion). That’s it!

Machine Gun Kelly has already shared his version of the Kurt Cobain & Co. classic. Now, he and singer Julia Wolf have covered The Goo Goo Dolls’ heartfelt ballad, which originally appeared on the City Of Angels soundtrack. More importantly, it’s also on Phoebe Bridgers’ “list of songs I want to f*ck to before I die.”

“It was pretty interesting, because that was the first time I had ever written a song for a film specifically,” Goo Goo Dolls lyricist John Rzeznik told the Grammys about the origin of the band’s biggest hit. “I had a guitar [that] had four strings on it because I broke two. I just wandered into this weird tuning, and I went back to my hotel room, and thought about it.” He added, “I never expected that song to do so well. I just wanted to be on a soundtrack U2, Peter Gabriel, and Alanis Morissette were on.”

You can listen to MGK’s “Iris” cover above.