Over the weekend, The Strokes brought their talents to Denmark’s Roskilde Festival. The showcase kicked off on June 25 and concluded July 2 with performances from Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Tyler The Creator, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Idles, and more. While many hoped that The Strokes’ performance would be smooth sailing, that didn’t seem to be the case as the band’s lead vocalist, Julian Casablancas, was hit with criticism for his part of the set. Concerns and criticism about Casablancas’ performance were shared all over social media, and after a while, he caught wind of it and took to Instagram to respond.

“I’m not tuned into twitter things enough to know what some confused fan thinks or pretends they know, but i’m fine… far as i know,” Casablancas wrote in a now-deleted post according to Stereogum. “People been asking me weiiird questionnns – ahh the dumb side of social media… Lame-Os running around so hard and free.”

He continued, “PS the concerns and questions are kind and fine! it’s the strangers announcing /acting like they know some sh*t that’s dumb. (weird questions not the dumb side haha).”

Casablancas’ Roskilde Festival performance comes after he sold his share of The Strokes’ catalog to Primary Wave for an undisclosed amount. His solo material and work with The Voidz were not included in the deal.

