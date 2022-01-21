Boston Calling was forced to cancel its 2020 and 2021 editions due to COVID-19, but as of now, the 2022 festival is still a go and set for May 27 to 29. In fact, the full lineup was announced today, and it’s headlined by Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica.

Foo Fighters lead the first day of Memorial Day Weekend at Harvard Athletic Complex, which also features Haim, Avril Lavigne, Rüfüs Du Sol, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, The Struts, Paris Jackson, Grandson, The Backseat Lovers, Paris Texas, Mob Rich, Pom Pom Squad, Born Without Bones, Avenue, Miranda Rae, and The Chelsea Curve.

The Strokes are Saturday’s headliners, and also playing that day are Run The Jewels, Earthgang, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, Orville Peck, KennyHoopla, Sudan Archives, Celisse, Hinds, Frances Forever, Charlotte Sands, Julie Rhodes, Van Buren Records, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, and Dutch Tulips.

Closing the final day are Metallica, as well as Weezer, Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals, Goose, Ripe, Cults, Peach Tree Rascals, Horsegirl, Djo, Cam Meekins, Oompa, Cliff Notez, Crooked Coast, Aaron And The Lord, and Paper Tigers.

This comes after festival organizers announced yesterday that Rage Against The Machine will not be performing at this year’s event as originally planned. The band announced yesterday that they had postponed their 2022 tour.

Check out the full lineup poster above.

